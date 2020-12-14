HANN Feat. LUNAR PATH, AND OCEANS.../GLORIA MORTI Members Perform Acoustic Rendition Of INSOMNIUM's "Valediction"; Video

Hann, featuring Janica Lönn (Lunar Path - vocals & acoustic guitar) and Pyry Hanski (And Oceans..., Gloria Morti, ex-Before The Dawn - acoustic guitar), have released an acoustic cover of Insomnium's "Valediction", from their album Heart Like A Grave (2019).

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered at Deep Noise Studios by Saku Moilanen between September 23 - 26. The video, featuring cinematography by Anne Weckström and Janne Öfverström, can be seen below.

(Thanks: Melica / Night Elve)