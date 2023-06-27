HANNAH WICKLUND To Release The Prize Album In October; Produced By GRETA VAN FLEET Bassist SAM KISZKA; "Hide And Seek" Single Streaming

Hannah Wicklund - the acclaimed singer, songwriter, visionary and fierce guitarist - makes a statement with "Hide And Seek", the atomic lead single, out now, from her forthcoming sophomore album, The Prize (due October 13).

"Hide And Seek" is a thrilling declaration of love characterized by powerhouse vocals and vivid imagery with an even blend of adrenaline, melody and fiery fretboard charm.

“It’s unlike any song I’ve written,” Hannah admits. “Usually I’m writing about the end of a relationship, and not the beginning of one. The chaos of the chorus encapsulates that explosive feeling of wanting someone so badly that it almost doesn’t make sense. The anxiety of just the idea of losing someone at the same time you’re falling in love with them is such a bizarre experience.”

Listen to the song below.

Accompanied by the hand painted single artwork by Hannah herself, the full story of "Hide And Seek" comes together. Depicting a female jackalope enticing a male into the maze, the artwork sheds light on the beginning and chase to love. “For me, this [the painting and song] was an honest portrayal of falling in love,” she shares. “because it’s sultry, it’s enticing, but then it gets a little hectic and scary, borderline obsessive, like any good honeymoon phase.”

Due out on Friday, October 13, The Prize - produced by Sam Kiszka, marking the Greta Van Fleet bassist’s first producer credit outside of his band - finds Wicklund coming into her own following the debut LP she released in 2018. This project showcases personal development translated through intentional musicianship all pointing to the thesis of the record: passing the baton from girlhood to womanhood.

“I hope this record lyrically, musically, and artistically paints a picture of what raw feminine power and determination look, feel and sound like,” Hannah says.

The empowering album features Kiszka on bass, keys and organ, while fellow Greta Van Fleet member, Danny Wagner, holds tempo on drums. The 10 songs on The Prize serve as a rock ‘n roll roadmap to a crossroads that Wicklund has been unknowingly gravitating towards for over a decade.

“Working with Hannah was an incredible experience that glowed with inspiration all the way through the process,” Kiszka shares about working on The Prize. “With the help of Daniel on drums, we were able to craft a fully realized album that tells Hannah’s story in the exciting vernacular tradition of rock n’ roll. I’m proud of this album, The Prize, for Hannah, as an incredibly gifted musical artist, and I’m delighted I was able to help capture that lightning in a bottle.”

X marks the spot where the weary girl, speeding towards the woman she will become, meets in a fiery head-on collision. On this album, we hear from the woman rising from that wreckage. The woman who’s scarred but smarter, holds compassion for the girl who carried her here, and with wide-open eyes, unflinchingly stares down the future.

The Prize sonically parallels the experiences behind each lyric, working together to create an entire world within the record and highlighting the musical diversity Hannah brings to her music. Ethereal texturing, smokey falsetto vocals, string section surprises and guitar solos that carry equal parts pain and joy are woven tastefully into what Hannah says is, “A record that just sounds like ME.”

“Musically, I’ve always had a very strong sense of self, especially with a guitar in my hands, and I have never had to reach very far to express what I’m feeling,” she admits. “Lyrically, however, this record encapsulates something new, or at least more evolved within myself. The life I have lived has not been easy, or stagnant, but it has offered me ample opportunity to learn and grow, even if it’s been the hard way.” Staying true to her own vision throughout this process, she’s remained grounded in the belief that ​​how you do one thing, is how you do everything; “I’m messy, creative, emotional, and very, very passionate… If I can inspire one soul to follow their personal legend, I consider that a victory.”

Much like the paintings Hannah Wicklund has become known for - she’s also an accomplished artist with a brush and palette - each song on her sophomore offering is intricately entrancing and honored with two things seemingly lost in today’s world… patience and time. This record is rooted in embracing the femininity once shied away from, and exploring what becoming a woman has entailed. “Romantic relationships, business relationships, but most importantly the relationship I have with myself, all played their role in building this new world of mine,” Hannah declares. “A world in which I get to celebrate this beautiful peace I’ve finally found within myself; indeed, The Prize.”

The Prize tracklisting:

“Hell In The Hallway”

“Witness”

"Hide And Seek"

“Lost Love”

“Song Bird Sing”

“The Prize”

“Can’t Get Enough”

“Intervention”

“Dark Passengers”

“Sun To Sun”

"Hide And Seek":

Hannah Wicklund has been traveling fast and far, performing in big cities and small towns her whole life. She recently did a run of shows with fellow guitar slinger Markus King and she’ll continue this summer and fFall with a mix of headlining shows and opening slots across Europe with Greta Van Fleet.

(Photo - Aliegh Shields)