Hardcore Legends LIONHEART Unleash New Single "Live By The Gun" Featuring BODY COUNT Frontman ICE-T; Cover Artwork And Details Of New Album Revealed

Heavy hardcore legends, Lionheart, release their second banger, 'Live By The Gun' featuring legendary Ice-T of Body Count, taken from their upcoming new album, Welcome To The West Coast III, set for release on December 9th via Arising Empire.

Welcome To The West Coast III is 11 tracks of crushing riffs and violence-inciting grooves, which boasts a star-studded guest feature line-up including Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed), Alex Taylor (Malevolence) and more, joining frontman Rob Watson for a maximum vocal assault.

Their third chapter was produced by Jamey Jasta and mixed and mastered by Will Putney. The photography for their artwork is done by renowned California street photographer Angel Macias.

The album will be available as CD, limited colored vinyl and a limited special box together with exclusive merch options.

Tracklist:

"The Trilogy Intro"

"Death Comes In 3's" feat. Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed)

"Hell On Earth"

"Live By The Gun" feat. Ice-T (Body Count)

"Cold Water Farewell"

"Stories From The Gutter Pt. II" feat. Antmoney (E-Town Concrete)

"New Money / Old Pain"

"Deathbed Confession" feat. Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed)

"At War With The Gods" feat. Los (Desmadre)

"Bonnie & Clyde '05"

"Exit Wounds" feat. Alex (Malevolence)

