HARDCORE SUPERSTAR To Release New Single “Catch Me If You Can”

“Catch Me If You Can” is the explosive new single from Sweden’s finest export of street metal, Hardcore Superstar, and is scheduled to be released on all digital platforms on August 20. Preorder/presave here .

“Catch Me If You Can” picks up the pace and builds on the momentum created by the band's highly successful 2018 release You Can’t Kill My Rock N’ Roll. This saw the band travel across the globe from America to Australia, playing to some of the largest audiences of their career and including an unforgettable night, where they broke attendance record for a headline act on the opening night of the world famous Sweden Rock Festival.

Loud, aggressive and totally unrelenting, “Catch Me If You Can” bursts out the speakers with an onslaught of attitude, combined with a pounding backbeat and a chorus that hits like a freight train. This single sets the tone perfectly for the band's upcoming album Abrakadabra, which is scheduled for release in March 2022.

Recorded at both Osterlycken and Bombastik in Musikhens Hus in Gothenburg, the band returned to their roots to work with acclaimed producer Johan Reiven, who they previously collaborated with on their 2005 Black Album. The result is an intense and hard-hitting collection of songs that drummer Adde Moon describes as a “natural follow up to the Black album” and definitely “an album for the fans that is best shared with good friends, cold beer and very loud speakers."