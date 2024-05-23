HARM'S WAY Announce European Summer Tour
May 23, 2024, 15 minutes ago
Chicago’s Harm's Way have announces a European tour kicking off at Copenhell next month. Check below for full dates and routing.
"We're heading back to the EU/UK this summer for the first time in 5 years and can't wait to be back!," comments the band that just unleashed a video for "Terrorizer", The track comes by way of the band's Common Suffering full-length, released last fall via Metal Blade Records.
European tour dates:
June
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
22 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - Full Force Festival
23 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa Haus
24 - München, Germany - Backstage
25 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
26 - Athens, Greece - AN Club
27 - Köln, Germany - Gebäude 9
28 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
29 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air
30 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival
July
1 - London, UK - The Underworld
2 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Loose Club
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Monkeys Music Club
4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
5 - Velké Meiříčí, Czech Republic - Fajtfest
6 - Notre-Dame-d'Oé, France - Riip Fest
7 - Ieper, Belgium - Ieper Hardcore Fest
The band’s Common Suffering full-length can be ordered at metalblade.com.
Tracklisting:
“Silent Wolf”
“Denial”
“Hollow Cry”
“Devour”
“Undertow”
“Heaven’s Call”
“Cyanide”
“Terrorizer”
“Sadist Guilt”
“Wanderer”
"Terrorizer" video:
"Undertow" video:
"Devour" video:
“Silent Wolf” video:
(Photo - E. Aaron Ross)