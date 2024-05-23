HARM'S WAY Announce European Summer Tour

Chicago’s Harm's Way have announces a European tour kicking off at Copenhell next month. Check below for full dates and routing.

"We're heading back to the EU/UK this summer for the first time in 5 years and can't wait to be back!," comments the band that just unleashed a video for "Terrorizer", The track comes by way of the band's Common Suffering full-length, released last fall via Metal Blade Records.

European tour dates:

June

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

22 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - Full Force Festival

23 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa Haus

24 - München, Germany - Backstage

25 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

26 - Athens, Greece - AN Club

27 - Köln, Germany - Gebäude 9

28 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

29 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air

30 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival

July

1 - London, UK - The Underworld

2 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Loose Club

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Monkeys Music Club

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

5 - Velké Meiříčí, Czech Republic - Fajtfest

6 - Notre-Dame-d'Oé, France - Riip Fest

7 - Ieper, Belgium - Ieper Hardcore Fest

The band’s Common Suffering full-length can be ordered at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“Silent Wolf”

“Denial”

“Hollow Cry”

“Devour”

“Undertow”

“Heaven’s Call”

“Cyanide”

“Terrorizer”

“Sadist Guilt”

“Wanderer”

"Terrorizer" video:

"Undertow" video:

"Devour" video:

“Silent Wolf” video:

(Photo - E. Aaron Ross)