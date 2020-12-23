HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Release 15th Anniversary Livestream Concert

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann has released the 15th Anniversary Hartmann Livestream Concert / 15 Pearls And Gems Release Show that took place on June 26th at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany. The 90 minute show is available in mp4 format via Hartman's online shop here.

The show features guest musicians Ina Morgan (Avantasia), Zlatko Jimmy Kresic (ex-Rock Meets Classic), and former keyboard player, Jürgen Wüst.

The setlist:

"Can't Stop This Train"

"You Will Make It"

"Walking On A Thin Line"

"Don’t Want Back Down"

"Simple Man"

"When The Rain Begins To Fall"

"The Sky Is Falling"

"After The Love Is Gone"

"The Sun's Still Rising"

"I Won’t Get Fooled Again"

"Don't Give Up Your Dream"

"Alive Again"

"Listen To Your Heart"

"Out In The Cold"

"Music"