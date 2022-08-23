Has KINGDOM COME Fired Drummer JAMES KOTTAK?

Metal Sludge is receiving direct messages from numerous industry sources that are alleging James Kottak has been fired from Kingdom Come.

"Metal Sludge has reached out directly to members of Kingdom Come, but as of this posting there has been no confirmation of, or denial either."

Kottak was relieved of duty from the Scorpions back in 2016. Long-time Motörhead drummer, Mikkey Dee, was brought in to replace Kottak later that same year. There were on-going problems with Kottak battling personal issues, which included an incident and arrest in a Dubai airport in 2014.

