Has METAL CHURCH Enlisted ROSS THE BOSS / LET US PREY Singer MARC LOPES?

Metal Church are rumoured to have enlisted Ross The Boss/Let Us Prey singer, Marc Lopes (pictured above), to step into the big shoes of late frontman, Mike Howe.

Yesterday (Thursday, January 26), the band released audio of new music, and the singer very much sounds like Lopes. Along with the clip, guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof states: "No one ever thought that we would have to move forward without our beloved Mike Howe.... but we know he would want us to continue.... so, new Metal Church music is on the way. I hope you will join us for this next chapter!"

Listen below and see what you think:

Mike Howe was found dead at his home in Eureka, California on Monday, July 26, 2021. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Dept. said that Mike's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging, with authorities officially calling it a suicide.

(Photo - Jeremy Belinfante)