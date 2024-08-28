Has ROB HALFORD Offered Other Gay Musicians Advice On Coming Out? - "Yes, But I Won’t Name Names Because Everyone Comes Out When It’s Their Time"

Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, famously came out as gay during an appearance on MTV News in 1998.

In a new interview with Fugues ahead of Priest's headline show the Bell Centre in Montreal on September 13, Halford was asked if other gay musicians have asked for his counsel about coming out?

Says Halford, "Yes, that has happened, but I won’t name names because everyone comes out when it’s their time. As we all know, set yourself free. It’s such a difficult thing for us to do, even now in 2024 because we still have this ongoing challenge of hate and bigotry and intolerance and divisiveness. You think it would be a lot easier, but it’s not. The struggle is still very real for young people, and that’s where I hope any conversations I have with others do some good. You know, I read a story not long ago about a guy in his 90s who came out just before he took his dying breath. Glory hallelujah! It’s never too late to set yourself free because, as we know, once you’re out, the attacks float away. I’m fucking here, I’m queer, get fucking used to it!"

Did coming out save his life? "Absolutely! It saved my life," says Halford. "My two important life changes were becoming clean and sober, and coming out."

Read more at Fugues.

In anticipation of Leg 2 of their Invincible Shield Tour, with special guests Sabaton, Judas Priest have shared an official live video for "Invincible Shield", which was shot at the Live From Release Festival 2024 in Athens, Greece on July 21. Check it out below.

Judas Priest will take over new markets in North America this fall with an additional 23 performances. All shows will feature music from their new album, Invincible Shield.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC and makes stops in Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Spokane, WA; Portland, OR; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26. Full ticketing and tour dates are available below. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

Tour dates:

September

13 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

14 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort*

17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center*

24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*

25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^

October

1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^

13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not A Live Nation Date

^ Festival Date