HATCHET Covers W.A.S.P. Classic “Hellion”

Today marks the release of a new digital single from Hatchet. Surprisingly, it’s the band’s cover of the W.A.S.P. classic “Hellion” from the LA shock rockers 1984 self-titled debut album, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary last week. “Hellion” can be heard on all streaming/download digital platforms.

“Fist-pumping, headbanging, hardest of hard rock songs is what WASP's ‘Hellion’ makes me feel. Few songs can take me from bored, sleepy, end of the day dredge to just full-on can't sit still in your seat, rockin’ out with your cock out!” reveals Hatchet singer/guitarist Julz Ramos.

“While there's definitely heavier, faster, music galore out there, something about the energy in the recording of that specific song from that early time period of the band just can't be beat. I've always wanted to play this song in some way. So here we go!

“I really do have to lend a big thanks to our bassist and (Anubis frontman) Devin Reiche for helping with the melodic vocal duties on this one. It was a bit of a challenge for me, but with some coaching and his vocals in there thickening it up, it really enabled it to become a reality.”

“Hellion” will be included on the band’s forthcoming EP, Leave No Soul, out October 25, which includes the title track plus two more original and the group’s take on another cover, Annihilator’s “Human Insecticide”.

This specially priced EP (featuring cover artwork from Andrej Bartulovic/All Things Rotten (Raven, Hirax, Alcatrazz) and recorded, mixed and mastered by Nick Botelho/NB Recording (Interloper, The Kennedy Veil) the team behind Hatchet’s last albums, is available for preorder now on limited-edition (300) blood moon colored vinyl, limited run (100) of cassettes or CD. Preorder here.

“We're thrilled to finally release ourselves into you... haha - Yup! Go get yours now as they are very limited in physical format,” exclaims Julz. “Once they're out – they are out!”