HATEBREED Frontman JAMEY JASTA Announces Two "Intimate Thrash Bashes" For Hamden, CT

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta will bring Thrash Thursdays to The Cellar in Hamden, CT on January 30th and February 20th. Jasta will perform two different sets with guests and support TBA. Both shows will be filmed for music video shoots. Do not miss these intimate thrash bashes. Tickets and VIP are on sale now, capacity is limited. Go to this location for more information.

Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne recently sat down with Jasta, who opened up on all the latest Hatebreed news, using Metallica-inspired artwork for his solo album, his new record label, and much more. Watch the video below.

Asked if Hatebreed will be releasing new music in 2025, Jasta answers, "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, we're actually free agents right now, so we're talking to everybody, seeing what the options are. And I've been doing my own label, and I have record coming out from Keith Buckley from Many Eyes, he's doing Many Eyes now. Obviously he had many great records with Every Time I Die, and now this is the new project for him. And I had a Corpsegrinder record come out, and I've been working with Ripper, so people said, 'stop producing all these records and do your own damn record.' It's time, yeah."

Hatebreed are:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums