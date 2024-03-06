HATEBREED's JAMEY JASTA Reveals Artwork, Tracklisting For New JASTA Album ...And Jasta For All

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has announced May 17, 2024 as the release date of his new Jasta album ...And Jasta For All.

"Years in the making," commented the singer. "Totally DIY. Supporter & self funded! Let’s goooo!" Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The brand new Jasta studio album ...And Jasta For All is comprised of ten crushing thrash tracks featuring Steve "Zetro" Souza from Exodus, Scott Ian from Anthrax, Chuck Billy from Testament, Phil Demmel from Vio-lence, and more!

The artwork, an obvioius tribute to Metallica's ...And Justice For All, was created by Dan Goldsworthy. A promotional flyer, as well as the CD packaging and tracklisting can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"They See Us Prey"

"Armor Your Mind"

"Create The Now"

"R.M.P.C."

"Suicidality"

"Assimilation Agenda"

"Ring Of Truth"

"Terminal Lucidity"

"No Dream Is Free"

"The Phoenix Way"

Check out the previously released single and visualizer for "Assimilation Agenda", featuring Steve "Zetro" Souza from Bay Area legends, Exodus. Stream the track here.

"The whole album is a love letter to thrash but this song in particular is a great example of what’s to come and one of my favorites," said Jasta. "A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going hard!"

The song was recorded/mixed/mastered by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, CT.