HATEBREED's "Live For This" Lager Now Shipping To 29 US States Through Half Time Beverage

Hatebreed's Live For This Lager is now being shipped to 29 US states via Half Time Beverage. Fans can go onto the Half Time Beverage site and enter their zip code to see if the beer is available to be shipped to their region. More information is available here.

There are several purchase options, including four packs and 12 packs that come with cool and exclusive merch options, like Hatebreed bandanas and a signed laminate. Check out those options here and here.

Please allow for up to two weeks for package arrival.

"2020 has been a terrible year for many of us," says Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne. "But have faith, people! There is light at the end of the tunnel. A new Hatebreed album has been released, the holiday season is here, and limited edition cans of Breedbrew Live For This Lager are prepped and ready to be shipped to your front door. Half Time Beverage has been a staple in my hometown of Poughkeepsie, New York for many years now and I know they are as excited as I am to partner up and be able to get our coveted beer into the hands of our diehards — just in time for the holidays. Cheers to beers and a better next year!"