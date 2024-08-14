HAUNT Performs “Mind Freeze” Live In Baltimore; Video
August 14, 2024, 56 minutes ago
Fresno metallers Haunt are on the road for Thee Eternal Reign Summer U.S. Tour with Savage Master.
Check out footage (courtesy of Jay Blann) of Haunt performing “Mind Freeze” – the title track of their 2020 album – at The Metro in Baltimore, MD from August 12.
Thee Eternal Reign concludes August 31 at Dive Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thee Eternal Reign tour dates:
August
14 - Louisville, KY - Portal + Artportal
15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi
17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
19 - Denver, CO - HQ
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
22 - Richland, WA - Ray’s Golden Lion
23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
25 - Eugene, OR - John Henry’s
27 - Albany, CA - Ivy Room
28 - Oxnard, CA - Mrs. Olson’s
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground
31 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar