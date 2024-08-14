HAUNT Performs “Mind Freeze” Live In Baltimore; Video

Fresno metallers Haunt are on the road for Thee Eternal Reign Summer U.S. Tour with Savage Master.

Check out footage (courtesy of Jay Blann) of Haunt performing “Mind Freeze” – the title track of their 2020 album – at The Metro in Baltimore, MD from August 12.

Thee Eternal Reign concludes August 31 at Dive Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thee Eternal Reign tour dates:

August

14 - Louisville, KY - Portal + Artportal

15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

19 - Denver, CO - HQ

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

22 - Richland, WA - Ray’s Golden Lion

23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

25 - Eugene, OR - John Henry’s

27 - Albany, CA - Ivy Room

28 - Oxnard, CA - Mrs. Olson’s

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar