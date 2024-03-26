HAWKWIND To Release Stories From Time And Space Album In April; Details Revealed

Legendary rock band, Hawkwind, have announced a brand-new studio album, Stories From Time And Space, due for release on April 5 via Cherry Red Records. Pre-order here.

From the futuristic, synth-laden opener of "Our Lives Can’t Last Forever" and innovative psychedelic swirl of "The Starship (One Love One Life)" and "Traveller Of Time & Space", to the lamenting saxophones and menacing riffs of "What Are We Going To Do While We’re Here" and "Stargazers", the band deliver 13 tracks of classic material.

The album has everything Hawkwind fans new and old could ask for - from Dave Brock’s trademark vocals and chugging guitar riffs to roaming solos, gradual melancholic crescendos and rapturous peaks, it’s a record that sits tightly in the Hawkwind groove, delivering an intense concentrated fusion of musical styles.

Stories From Time And Space is presented by Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim “Thighpaulsandra” Lewis on CD, double vinyl, and digital, and will be released to coincide with live shows in the spring and summer.

Tracklisting:

"Our Lives Can’t Last Forever"

"The Starship (One Love One Life)"

"What Are We Going To Do While We’re Here"

"The Tracker"

"Eternal Light"

"Till I Found You"

"Underwater City"

"The Night Sky"

"Traveller of Time & Space"

"Re-generate"

"The Black Sea"

"Frozen in Time"

"Stargazers"

"The Starship (One Love One Life)":

Live dates:

April

3 - Wulfrum Hall - Wolverhampton, UK

4 - Academy - Manchester, UK

5 - O2 City Hall - Newcastle, UK

6 - O2 Academy - Edinburgh, UK

7 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

8 - Mandela Hall - Belfast, Ireland

June

15 - Northern Kin Festival - Durham, UK

August

16 - Forum - Bath, UK

Members of Hawkwind discuss their new album on the latest episode of The Classic Rock Podcast. Listen below, and find the full episode here.