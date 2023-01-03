HAXPROCESS To Release The Caverns Of Duat Album This Month

Florida-based progressive death metal band, Haxprocess, will independently release their new album, The Caverns Of Duat (CD, streaming) on January 13.

Haxprocess were formed as a progressive metal band in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the venues were closed, and friends couldn’t even go out to a coffee shop. The origins of the band can be traced back when Lothar Mallea, then 15 years of age, moved back to Jacksonville. Lothar started playing music under the wing of Motown Studios multi-instrumentalist Cornelius Johnson, it did not take too long for him to be on stage playing the saxophone with other young jazz musicians. One day visiting a friend he took a guitar to explore the instrument and he ended up taking it home, from that moment on, it is hard to find a day when Lothar did not play the guitar. Songs by Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Diamond Head, were the amongst the first that Lothar learned to play.

As soon as he arrived in Jacksonville, he started searching for other serious and like-minded musicians willing to start a band. Adam Robinson, a drummer from Alabama coincidentally had moved to Jacksonville only a few months earlier.

Adam, a self-taught drummer has been passionate all his life about learning the complexity and versatility of the likes of Mike Portnoy and Neil Peart. Unfortunately, he had been unlucky to find the right band mates for years as well as finding neighbors that could tolerate having a drummer next door. Adam and Lothar started jamming on Saturdays, eventually they invited other local musicians who joined the band during a period of experimentation with Progressive Thrash Metal. The early jamming sessions covered Dream Theater, Opeth, Megadeth which made presence in early attempts to create original material based on thrashy riffs and complex song structure of Progressive rock.

These experimental compositions allowed the band to play in small local venues during the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Soon, the band attempted to record and release studio music but decided to change course in the fall of 2021.

Shane Williamson, a reputable local guitarist who plays for other bands (Saturnine, Dead Centre) joined Haxprocess during this period. Shane brought a level of versatility and talent with his guitar playing that allowed this new direction Lothar and Adam were heading in to be possible.

During this time, Haxprocess transitioned to progressive death metal, building from the legacy of Timeghoul, Nile and Death.

Tracklisting:

"God Complex"

"At One With Time"

"The Infinity Paradox"

"Phantasm"

"The Caverns Of Duat"

Album credits:

- Music and Lyrics by Lothar Mallea

- Rhythm/ lead guitar, bass and vocals by Lothar Mallea

- Rhythm/ lead guitar by Shane Williamson

- Drums by Adam Robinson

- Mixed and mastered by Pete DeBoer at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO. USA

- Art by Mark Cooper