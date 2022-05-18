HEALING MAGIC Offers A “Journey Into The Mystic Desert” With “Wolf Coven” Video

Arizona sludge/desert metallers Healing Magic has unveiled their alluring new video for “Wolf Coven.” The track comes by way of the band’s Volume I: Fire full-length, scheduled to drop on May 27 via Blood Blast.

Healing Magic are a natural force of raw sludge, splicing fuzzed-out riffage, ritualistic rhythms, and colossal heaviness amidst drifts of smoke and psychedelics. The duo, hailing from the deserts of Arizona, take influence from the majesty of the mountains, mesas, and spirit of the Canyon State, imparting the music with a blazing desert vibe. Each song is like a trip into a dark fantasy world, a world teeming with a sense of despair, urgency, and unknown dangers. Truly a unique sound, rife with crunching overdrive that is only complimented by subtle melodies and epic song structuring.

Notes band riff-writer and storyteller Igor Amadeus Cavalera of Healing Magic’s latest single, “Join the ‘Wolf Coven!’ Blast this heavy track off of our newest album Volume 1: Fire. An awesome journey into the mystic desert accompanied by the jaw-dropping illustrations of Costin Chioreanu. Howl at the full moon!”

Lyrically, the band is centered around the story of The Healer and The Tyrant, in an ever-constant struggle between light and dark. Volume 1: Fire is the first album in the epic saga which will unfold in the years to come. Dealing heavily in mysticism, adventure and pain, the words are sure to strike a chord with you as much as the music.

Comments Cavalera, "Volume 1: Fire was as spectacular to create as it is to listen to now. It truly showcases what Johnny and I are capable of and sets the stage for our four-album saga. Immerse yourself into the story of The Healer; a tale of adventure, knowledge, spirituality and loss, accompanied by a roaring soundscape. As fiery and blazing as the barren Arizona wastes, it will leave you scorched!"

Adds Valles, “The writing of this album is something I’ll cherish forever. The hard work and dedication that went into this shines from beginning to end and it sets the perfect, aural atmosphere for this triumphant tale.”

Volume 1: Fire was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Today Is The Day’s Steve Austin and will be released digitally with physical editions to follow at a later date. Find digital pre-orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Mystic Desert"

"Smoke Horns"

"Resting Beside Embers"

"A Guiding Flame (In A Dim Corridor)"

"Wolf Coven"

"The Lion’s Throne"

"Solar Valley"

"Volcanic"

"Leaving Ashes"

"A Guiding Flame (In A Dim Corridor)":

Coinciding with the release of Volume I: Fire, Healing Magic will appear on Max And Iggor Cavalera’s 2022 Return Beneath Arise US Tour. The month-long journey runs from May 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico and runs through June 25th in Tempe, Arizona. Additional support will be provided by Destruction, Warbringer, and Cephalic Carnage on select dates. As an added bonus, the CD version of Healing Magic’s Volume I: Fire will be available for purchase throughout the tour. See all confirmed dates below.

May

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

23 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

25 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

28 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

June

1 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

3 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center

6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

8 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

13 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom

14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

24 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Outside

25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

(Photo by Joey Nugent)