Hear MIDNIGHT VICE Cover SAVATAGE's "White Witch"; Details Revealed For Upcoming Self-Titled EP

Tampa, Florida-based Midnight Vice have revealed new details about their self-titled debut EP, finally and for the first time ever physically available on CD and Vinyl via the band's new label partner ROAR! "Midnight Vice" will be out in Europe on March 28 and in North America on April 4; the pre-sale has just started here.

Midnight Vice, founded in 2020, is a NWOTHM (New Wave Of Traditional Heavy Metal) band hailing from the depths of Tampa’s Underground metal scene. With a sound that pays homage to the legends of the 1980’s metal era, they combine crushing riffs, soaring vocals, and blazing guitar solos to create a sound that is both familiar and fresh. They are characterized by denim and leather, with a “take no prisoners” attitude. The group is heavily influenced by bands like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Savatage, Megadeth, Motörhead and many more. Midnight Vice brings a sense of tradition to their music, all while infusing modern energy that is sure to ignite the flame within diehard metal heads.

Grown up in Tampa, the band was surrounded by the spirit of a lot of legends. “For the band as a whole, Crimson Glory and Savatage are by far the most influential local legends. We're also very big Death fans”, confirms singer Tyler Gray. To Savatage, the band even pays tribute with a cover version of their speed metal classic “White Witch”, from the almighty Hall Of The Mountain King album. “With us being a heavy metal band from Florida, it felt right to pay our homage to a band that put Florida on the map in regards of American heavy metal”, says the singer and adds that Midnight Vice guitar player Sam Bean grew up in Tarpon Springs, the hometown of Savatage.

Stream Midnight Vice's killer cover version of “White Witch” here. Listen below.

Within the past few years, a new and young scene developed, discovering and sharing their love for traditional 80s metal. While the first wave came with bands like Skull Fist, Enforcer, Ram, Cauldron and White Wizzard, a second wave just kicked-off with Midnight Vice possibly becoming one of the bands on top of it. “It is absolutely a new scene. It is incredible to see all of these new bands coming out. It's honestly gotten to the point that it's hard to keep up with all the bands popping up these days,“ Tyler adds. “I remember the heydays of Enforcer and Skull Fist being followed by bands such as Haunt, Riot City, and Sabïre. Since then, I feel like it's just been an overload of new bands. It's really cool to see, and we're happy to be part of such a flourishing movement.”

In 2023, Midnight Vice released their first EP digitally, which will be out physically in late March / early April 2025 on their new label ROAR, the home of Grave Digger, Crematory, Saber to name just a few. “We love all of our songs, and we are very confident in the material that we've put out so far. For the most part, the EP turned out exactly how we expected it to”, sums the vocalist up, who has Heavy Metal in his blood and running through his veins. “Heavy metal is an undying force that inspires and empowers. It's a power cage that no true fan will ever escape. Midnight Vice embodies that, and we stay true to the spirit of what our predecessor's created.”

Midnight Vice EP tracklisting:

"Strike In The Night"

"Spellcaster"

"Excalibur"

"Baptized By Fire"

"Mysteria"

"Deliverance Of Steel"

"White Witch"

Midnight Vice is:

Tyler Gray - Vocals

Sam Bean - Guitar, backing vocals

Dennis O'sullivan - Drums

Lakota Stafford - Bass

(Photo - Chuck Burns)