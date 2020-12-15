HEART Guitarist NANCY WILSON Added To List Of 2021 She Rocks Awards Honorees

According to BroadwayWorld.com, The Women's International Music Network (the WiMN) has announced another amazing honoree for the 2021 She Rocks Awards. Heart guitarist and co-founder Nancy Wilson has been added to a list that includes The Go-Go's, vocalist Amy Lee (Evanescence), drummer Cindy Blackman (Lenny Kravitz, Santana), and stand-up comedian / actress Margaret Cho.

She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Gloria Gaynor, The B-52s, Suzi Quatro, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, Lisa Loeb, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore comments: "Nancy Wilson has been an inspiration to me personally and so many female musicians. I'm beyond thrilled to honor this legendary performer as we celebrate these inspiring women in music."

This year's event will be hosted by previous award recipient Lzzy Hale, frontwoman for the rock band Halestorm, with Yahoo Entertainment's Lyndsey Parker hosting the pre-show countdown.

The event takes place live on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST. For more information go to the official She Rocks Awards website here.

Speaking to Detroit’s WRIF radio, Wilson revealed that Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and Sammy Hagar will guest on her debut solo album.

Wilson said: "I've got one song that I wrote with Duff McKagan and Taylor Hawkins. They had a jam that they shared with me, and I finished it. And it's called 'Party At The Angel Ballroom'. And actually, I covered [Simon & Garfunkel's] 'The Boxer', which I did with Heart last year, with Sammy Hagar guesting on that. He's a buddy. He sounds really good on that. I have this other big rocker. I said, 'Do you wanna sing on this big rocker?' And he's, like, 'It's kind of expected. It would be a little less interesting.' I said, 'Okay. What about 'The Boxer'?' And he's, like, 'I love that song. I've loved that song forever.'"

Ahead of her first-ever solo album, Nancy decided to release her stunning version of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising”, “...because of these troubled times we’re living in,” Nancy says. “‘The Rising’ has been on my mind. I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits.”

Carry On Music recently announced the signing of Nancy Wilson, who is revered as an ingenious guitar player, a gifted lead vocalist, and as an award-winning songwriter. Nancy has co-written a collection of indelible songs that have earned their way into the classic rock canon (“Magic Man”, “Crazy On You”, “Barracuda”, “Straight On”). She has also earned several nominations for her film scoring work.

2020 marks the year that Nancy turned her attention to recording the first solo album of her storied career, and she signed with global label partner Carry On Music.

“There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album,” she explains. “Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music.”

Nancy plays guitar and sings on all the songs on the entire album.

Tom Lipsky, President of Carry On Music, commented “We are proud and excited that Nancy has chosen Carry On Music to bring her first solo body of work to fans around the world. The album is deep, the lyrics inspire, and the music is beautifully crafted. Fans will love this album!”

(Photo - Jeremy Danger)