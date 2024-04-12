HEART Perform "Barracuda", "Magic Man", And LED ZEPPELIN's "Going To California" Live On The Howard Stern Show

Heart legends Ann and Nancy Wilson guested on The Howard Stern Show on April 10th. Performance clips of "Barracuda", "Magic Man", and Led Zeppelin's "Going To California" can be viewed below.

Check out a few interview clips from the Wilson sisters' visit to The Howard Stern Show below.

Ann and Nancy reminisce on getting their big break opening for Rod Stewart after they were fired for their previous gig because Ann complained about the club’s food:

Ann and Nancy share details about meeting Eddie & Alex Van Halen on the road and how they turned down their advances:

Ann and Nancy give Howard Stern some behind-the-scenes stories of how they pulled off their now famous cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" at the Kennedy Center Honors: