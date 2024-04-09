HEART Performs "Barracuda" + "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" With JIMMY FALLON On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Video

Legendary rock band, Heart, performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Monday, April 8. In a cold open, Jimmy and Heart sang Bonnie Tyler's classic, "Total Eclipse Of The Heart"on the rooftop of Rockefeller Plaza during the solar eclipse in New York City. Heart later performed their hit, "Barracuda" for The Tonight Show audience.

Watch video of both performances below:

Heart recently added new dates to their Royal Flush Tour. Select dates will include special guests Cheap Trick, Bachman-Turner Overdrive feat. Randy Bachman, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. Tickets available at Heart-Music.com.

Dates:

September

26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October

2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November

13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

December

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Heart previously announced the Royal Flush Tour 2024 dates listed below, with special guests Cheap Trick and Squeeze (support varies by market).

April

20 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

22 - Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA

25 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

28 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

May

1 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

3 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK

4 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

7 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

10 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

11 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

13 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

15 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

17 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

18 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

21 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

23 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

24 - Hard Rock Live - Atlantic City, NJ

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Antwerp, BE

22 - UberEats Music Hall - Berlin, DE

24 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, SE

25 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, FI

27 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, NO

July

1 - The O2 - London, UK

3 - Utilllta Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

5 - Capital FM Arena - Nottingham, UK

6 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

8 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

9 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

11 - Rockhal - Club - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU

12 - Bospop Festival - Weert, NL

30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)

August

1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)

7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA