HEART Postpones Royal Flush Tour
July 2, 2024, 16 minutes ago
Heart has announced their Royal Flush Tour has been postponed “due to medical reasons.”
The legendary rockers say in a statement:
“As of today, Heart’s Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
“More information to be announced in the coming weeks.”
Nancy Wilson shares:
“HELLO beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans!
“Happy to let you all know that the Heart tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining Heart tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned.
“From the end of the world to your town! See you guys soon. Can't wait. Love rules. ❤️”
Ann Wilson:
“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it.
“And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.
“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.
“Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”
“Love, Ann Wilson
“Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.”
Dates canceled:
July
30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)
August
1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON
2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)
7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON
8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY
11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV
24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN
27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA
28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA
September
26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
October
2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
November
13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC
14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
December
3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena
9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas