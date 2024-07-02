HEART Postpones Royal Flush Tour

Heart has announced their Royal Flush Tour has been postponed “due to medical reasons.”

The legendary rockers say in a statement:

“As of today, Heart’s Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

“More information to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Nancy Wilson shares:

“HELLO beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans!

“Happy to let you all know that the Heart tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining Heart tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned.

“From the end of the world to your town! See you guys soon. Can't wait. Love rules. ❤️”

Ann Wilson:

“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it.

“And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.

“Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”

“Love, Ann Wilson

“Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.”

Dates canceled:

July

30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)

August

1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)

7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA

September

26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October

2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November

13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

December

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas