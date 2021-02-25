HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON - New Song "The Hammer" Out Now

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has released her new solo song, "The Hammer", which can be heard below.

According to Ann, "'The Hammer' talks about that moment when the rubber meets the road, when all dreams, fantasies, and excuses fall by the wayside. The moment of truth. The edge of reality."

"In recording this song, we took everything out that was extra and went for the rock jugular. Tyler Boley’s uber guitar and Dan Walker’s B3 organ give a vintage taste but a timeless feel. We had a great time recording this one, remembering that in reality, there are no rules of engagement where real rock is concerned. The band got just as passionate as the lyrics!"

Wilson recently released a new original song, "Tender Heart", available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Find a new music video for the song below.

“‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle,” says Wilson, “but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”