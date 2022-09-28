HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Performs LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Black Dog" At Texas Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On September 25, Heart vocalist Ann Wilson performed a solo show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. She performed a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic, "Black Dog", to close her set. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Wilson's setlist on the night was as follows:

"Even It Up" (Heart)

"Black Wing"

"Greed"

"Magic Man" (Heart)

"Crazy On You" (Heart)

"Love, Reign O'er Me" (The Who)

"Barracuda" (Heart)

"Straight On" / 'Let's Dance" (Heart / David Bowie)

"Black Dog" (Led Zeppelin)

In the video below from AXS TV, Wilson gives us the lowdown on which five albums she'd take with her to a deserted island, including a classic from The Beatles, a Led Zeppelin mainstay, and a Joni Mitchell favorite.