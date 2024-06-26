HEARTBREAKERS Guitarist MIKE CAMPBELL Was Crushed When TOM PETTY Passed On His Song, Then A Rival Singer Took It To #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, today’s guitarist Mike Campbell was elated. He thought he’d written the best song of his career, 'The Boys Of Summer'. He was over the moon to show it to his band The Heartbreakers and their legendary singer, Tom Petty. When Mike brought it in to show Tom and their producer, Jimmy Iovine, they both passed on it. They didn’t hear it. Mike Campbell was crushed. Jimmy Iovine felt bad so he set this guitarist up with another legendary singer who needed songs for his new album... Don Henley. The next day when Mike played it for him, Don too seemed indifferent to the song. He walked out of his house without saying a word. Mike was again CRUSHED. But about an hour later he got a call from Henley who said I think I’ve just written the best song of my career! Up next an interview with Mike Campbell on 'The Boys Of Summer'... the song that became the biggest hit of his career, that was rejected by the band he’s known for, and etched in stone by a rival singer! On Professor of Rock."