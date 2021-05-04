HEARTSICK To Release New EP In June
May 4, 2021, an hour ago
Lansing, Michigan's alt-metal mainstays Heartsick have announced they will release their new EP, Cinco, via Godsize Records on June 25, 2021. The band will also be heading out on tour supporting A Killer's Confession starting Saturday May 8 at Ground Zero in Spartanburg, SC.
The follow-up to 2019's Sleep Cycles, again produced by Josh Schroeder (King810, Tallah, The Color Morale) features six new songs.
Tracklisting:
“Animal Instinct”
“Thrill Of The Hunt”
“9K Diamond”
“Where The Trees Touch The Sun”
“Indigo”
“Connection”
Dates with A Killer’s Confession”
May
8 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
9 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligan’s
12 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
13 – Indianapolis, IN – The Emerson Theater
14 – West Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club
15 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar
16 – Pekin, IL – The Twisted Spoke Saloon