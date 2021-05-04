HEARTSICK To Release New EP In June

Lansing, Michigan's alt-metal mainstays Heartsick have announced they will release their new EP, Cinco, via Godsize Records on June 25, 2021. The band will also be heading out on tour supporting A Killer's Confession starting Saturday May 8 at Ground Zero in Spartanburg, SC.

The follow-up to 2019's Sleep Cycles, again produced by Josh Schroeder (King810, Tallah, The Color Morale) features six new songs.

Tracklisting:

“Animal Instinct”

“Thrill Of The Hunt”

“9K Diamond”

“Where The Trees Touch The Sun”

“Indigo”

“Connection”

Dates with A Killer’s Confession”

May

8 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

9 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligan’s

12 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

13 – Indianapolis, IN – The Emerson Theater

14 – West Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club

15 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar

16 – Pekin, IL – The Twisted Spoke Saloon