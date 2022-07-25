HEATHEN On Upcoming US Tour With WARBRINGER - "We Are So Totally Ready For Heathen To Crush You All Again"

Bay Area thrash legends, Heathen, will join California thrashers Warbringer on their U.S. Unraveling Tour 2022. The 17-date trek will feature the band as direct support while Chicago thrash metal band, Misfire, will be the openers for the package. Tickets for the Southwest run are now on sale, here.

Heathen’s David White comments, “We are so totally ready for Heathen to crush you all again in the U.S.A.! We will be touring with our friends Warbringer and Misfire, bringing you a killer night of thrash! Come out to the venues near you and support heavy metal music! See you on the road soon!“

Tour dates:

September

13 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium

15 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

16 - Portland, OR - Mano Oculta PDX

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

19 - Denver, CO - HQ

21 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective

23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut

October

1 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go