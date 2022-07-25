HEATHEN On Upcoming US Tour With WARBRINGER - "We Are So Totally Ready For Heathen To Crush You All Again"
Bay Area thrash legends, Heathen, will join California thrashers Warbringer on their U.S. Unraveling Tour 2022. The 17-date trek will feature the band as direct support while Chicago thrash metal band, Misfire, will be the openers for the package. Tickets for the Southwest run are now on sale, here.
Heathen’s David White comments, “We are so totally ready for Heathen to crush you all again in the U.S.A.! We will be touring with our friends Warbringer and Misfire, bringing you a killer night of thrash! Come out to the venues near you and support heavy metal music! See you on the road soon!“
Tour dates:
September
13 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium
15 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
16 - Portland, OR - Mano Oculta PDX
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
19 - Denver, CO - HQ
21 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar
22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective
23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
26 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
30 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut
October
1 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go