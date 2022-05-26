HEATHEN Release "Blood To Be Let" Lyric Video

In celebration of their upcoming tour dates, Heathen have released a lyric video for "Blood To Be Let", featured on their latest studio album, Empire Of The Blind, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.

Empire Of The Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details — rhythm guitars, etc. — were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (Exodus), and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen). The cover art to Empire Of The Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

Order your copy of in the format of your choice here.

Empire Of The Blind tracklisting:

"This Rotting Sphere"

"The Blight"

"Empire Of The Blind"

"Dead And Gone"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Blood To Be Let"

"In Black"

"Shrine Of Apathy"

"Devour"

"A Fine Red Mist"

"The Gods Divide"

"Monument To Ruin"

"Blood To Be Let" lyric video:

"Empire Of The Blind" lyric video:

"The Blight" lyric video:

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Lee Altus - Guitar

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Jim DeMaria - Drums