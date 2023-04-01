Heavy Metal Fans Shall Not Miss The Carnivals In 2023

No matter what kind of music you like, you can benefit from listening to it. Metal music is one of them. Many people use music as an emotional sustenance and an extension of themselves.

How many people like heavy metal music?

According to a study conducted by Deezer in May 2018, the most popular music genre among Americans is rock. Pop music came in second, followed by country music in third place, with 16.9 percent of respondents favoring heavy metal in 11th place.

Why do people like metal music?

Science can teach us a lot about ourselves. Over the years, it has certainly provided us with a wealth of information about heavy metal and its impact on the genre's avid listeners.

Research is ongoing into how different styles of music affect various aspects of our bodies. Often, their conclusions about metals may come as a surprise to the casual nonmetallic listener. Other times, the results about the effects of metal or hard rock on regular consumers can be stereotypical.

You know what? A study found that listening to metal music can lower blood pressure. What about the research that listening to metal music reduces anger? It seems like science always finds something new about metal fans and the music we love.

Rock and metal listeners are some of the happiest music fans.

Online marketplace OnBuy.com backed a 2021 experiment that analyzed Internet users' language from their reviews on the site, cross-comparing their music tastes with their most commonly used positive or negative words. The results show that metal listeners are the happiest of all music fans, second only to jazz fans.

Listening to metal can decrease anger.

A new study conducted by the University of Queensland's School of Psychology has found that listening to extreme music such as heavy metal can help people deal with anger and can even increase their positive emotions, such as inspiration.

"Extreme music fans like to listen to music that matches their anger when they are angry," Sharman explained to the University of Queensland website. Music helps them explore the full range of emotions they feel but also makes them feel more positive and inspired. The results showed that hostility, irritability, and stress levels all decreased after listening to the music."

If you are a metal fan, you shall keep your preference because it is a healthy joy and at least 17% of Americans are congenial to your tastes. There are numerous great metal musicians who created plenty of pleasant music which attracts a large number of lovers.

According to Wikipedia, Metallica's World Wired Tour is actually the most attended metal tour of all time, ranking ninth overall. The tour, which ran from 2016 to 2019, grossed $416.9 million.

METALLICA's 13-show "WorldWired" tour grossed more than $70 million in the summer of 2019, according to Billboard's Boxscore. The highest earning day ($8,194,075) occurred on June 8 in Meath, Ireland, where a crowd of 71,122 saw the band play to a near-capacity crowd.

During the post-pandemic era, more metal music bands are planning their concerts to offer a great carnival for metal music lovers. As one of them, you shall not miss some of your favorite bands and singers.

Metallica

In the music world, nothing is more important than Metallica's new album. Not only will the world's biggest metal band release their album 72 Seasons, seven years in the making, on April 14, but they will also embark on their most ambitious tour yet. From 2023 to 2024, the band will be based in 72 different cities around the world, and each city will play two different shows. The world tour will kick off on April 27, 2023, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and end on November 12, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden is one of the most famous heavy metal bands in history. Iron Maiden, of course, will tour in 2023. Starting in June 2023, the band will tour Europe and the UK, including a hometown concert in London on July 7. Iron Maiden's tour will kick off with a unique new album.

Spiritbox

After the Burial and interval will go on a 22-city tour with Spiritbox, starting in Vancouver on April 10 and ending in Minneapolis on May 10.

Sleep Token

Sleep Token is one of the most talked about bands of 2022. Their tour begins on January 23, 2023, in London, England, and ends on October 8, 2023, in Sacramento, California, USA.

Gojira

For more than a decade, the avant-garde French death metal band remained frighteningly unstoppable, crushing wherever they played. Their last album Fortitude was Hammer's album of the year for 2021. This year, their concert will begin in Wiesbaden, Germany, on 5, 2023, and end in Greenwich Village, New York City, USA, on 2 September 2023.

Every metal music lover has their own favorite musician. Therefore, if the band you like the most is not listed above, you can check Bandsintown.com to see their tour plan for 2023. Before you go to their concerts, be sure you have planned your trips well including the plane or train tickets, essential travel gear for a long trip, and necessary items for a qualified fan attending the concert. You can get great ticket deals from online ticketing platforms like Expedia. Don’t forget to use the Expedia coupon code to help you cut costs on your trips.

Find your favorite metal music bands’ tour and plan your trip ahead of time. If you are lucky that they will come to your town or city around you. You will regret if you have missed the chance to see their live concert.