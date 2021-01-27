HEAVY TEMPLE Sign Deal With Magnetic Eye Records

Heavy Temple have penned a deal with Magnetic Eye Records, becoming the label's first signing of 2021 (but not its last). This well-oiled riff machine will proudly present a heavy psychedelic expedition that seamlessly weaves from boogie van grooves to the gravitas of Candlemass in the shape of their debut album via Magnetic Eye Records this year.

Heavy Temple comment: "We're beyond thrilled to be joining the Magnetic Eye family, along with so many talented friends and musicians", writes singer and bass player High Priestess Nighthawk. "We can hardly wait to put out our first full album with Magnetic Eye, and we think it's our best music yet. Looking forward to sharing something with everyone this year!"

Jadd Shickler bids the Pennsylvanians welcome: "Some bands come knocking, others you might run across or decide to look into", comments the Magnetic Eye Records label director. "Heavy Temple are a band whose sound and reputation simply demanded our attention. We are excited to welcome these purveyors of doom and groove to the label, and the only thing we're more anxious to see than the release of their first official full-length is their heroic return to the road. Welcome, Heavy Temple!"

Fusing their strongest line-up into place just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Heavy Temple took advantage of the forced layoff from touring to craft their cosmic heaviness into a first official full-length, which is due in 2021 via Magnetic Eye Records.