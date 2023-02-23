HEIDEVOLK Shares Lyric Video For Colossal New Single "De Strijd Duurt Voort"

This Friday, February 24, sees pagan folk metal masters Heidevolk release their new, seventh studio album Wederkeer via Napalm Records.

In a world of myths, nature and legends of the Veluwe region of the Netherlands, the band’s upcoming concept album - based on the interpretations of the runes - is a powerful odyssey, deeply rooted in metal and folklore. With dual clean vocals, irresistibly catchy songs, traditional instruments and fast metal riffing all fueled by their folkloric fire and pagan pride, Heidevolk delivers an uncompromising sound and musical adventure. Wederkeer (meaning to “return” or “revive”), makes no exception, and proves why the Arnhem-based six-piece is one of the best, unrivaled and most exciting bands of their genre and beyond.

“De Strijd Duurt Voort” is the final single ahead of Heidevolk's upcoming record release, and merges folkloric soundscapes, fast-paced riffs and huge choirs. This is folk metal power at its best. Watch the new lyric video below.

“As the release day approaches, we release our fourth and final single from our new album Wederkeer“, the band comments. “'De Strijd Duurt Voort' is an epic narrative of a soldier's battle against himself in a war that is not his own. And as fitting today as it ever was and ever will be: The battle rages on and on. Let the fury of this song captivate you as we are gearing up for the release of Wederkeer!“

The new album was recorded at Sandlane Recording Facilities, mixed by Joost van den Broek and mastered by Darius van Helfteren. Wederkeer once again proves that Heidevolk knows how to perfectly release proud hymns and direct, in-your-face metal songs, and the addition of broad choirs, various folk musicians, on vocals, violins, cello, bukkehorns and more traditional medieval instruments make Wederkeer not only a bombastic folk and pagan metal record at its best, but a glorious album return of Heidevolk.

Wederkeer will be available in the following formats:

- 6 page CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Dark Green

- Deluxe Wooden Box

- Digital album

Pre-order here.

Wederkeer tracklisting:

"Hagalaz"

"Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)"

"Klauwen Vooruit"

"Schildenmuur"

"De Strijd Duurt Voort"

"Oeros"

"Wederkeer"

"IJzige Nacht"

"Raidho"

"Ver Verlangen"

"Holda"

"Zomervuur"

"Drinking with the Gods (Valhalla)" *Included on physical versions only

"The Hunter's Claw" *Included on physical versions only

"Wederkeer" video:

"Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)":

"Klauwen Vooruit" video:

Lineup:

Bass guitars, backing vocals: Rowan Roodbaert

Guitars, backing vocals: Koen Vuurdichter

Vocals, accordion: Jacco Bühnebeest

Guitars: Mat Snaerenslijper

Vocals: Daniël Den Dorstighe

Drums: Kevin Houtsplijter

(Photo - Sietse Schoenmakers)