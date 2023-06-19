HELGRINDUR Sign With MDD Records; New Album Due This Fall

German pagan/black/death metallers, Helgrindur, have just finished working on a new album and signed with MDD Records for its release. The album is planned for a fall release this year.

Founded back in 2010, the metal smithy has gathered a growing fan base through their live presence (Aaargh Festival, Mahlstrom Open Air and this year's Ragnarök Festival), who are eagerly awaiting a follow-up to their 2017 debut, Von Einst.

The new album, which was recorded and produced in the 4CN studio, will (once again) revolve around fairy tales, myths, legends and their own stories, and will contain 10 songs, which are stylistically dressed in a Pagan-heavy death and black metal guise.

More info soon, stay tuned.