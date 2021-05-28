HELION PRIME Shares Re-Recording “The Drake Equation” To Celebrate JASON ASHCRAFT’s New Custom Guitar Series

American power metallers Helion Prime have just released a new version of their song "The Drake Equation", which first appeared on the band's 2016 self-titled debut album. The re-recorded single is to celebrate the new custom "Drake Series" guitars made by Helion Prime fan Eddie Julian for founding guitarist Jason Ashcraft as well as to showcase the band in its current line-up.

Guitarist Jason Ashcraft had this to say:

"I'm very excited to finally have these new guitars in my hand. Each guitar is completely handmade from scratch. Both modeled after the Les Paul and Explorer body shape, but with tweaks to meet my specifications. The explorer is thicker and both headstocks are reinforced to prevent them from snapping. When Eddie Julian made these, I asked if we could take the inspiration from the custom designs that Gibson uses, but that we of course make them our own and something that will compliment my playing style. Both are great for those heavy riffs I like to play! Each guitar has a 12th fret inlay of my other band Dire Peril's emblem and both have an engraving of my band Helion Prime's emblem. The explorer has the Seymour Duncan Nazgul & Sentient Humbucker Pickup Set while the Les Paul is packed with Bare Knuckle Painkiller pickups. When it came time to paint them, The Drake Equation kept coming to my mind, and just felt like it would really pop on these guitars and it really did! That also led to the idea to re-record the track. Re-recording some old songs with our current line-up is something we've talked about in the past and this felt like a great opportunity to do it and let me show off these new guitars!"

This re-recording of "The Drake Equation" is just the first of new things to come from Helion Prime this year! Stay tuned as they will have more to announce.