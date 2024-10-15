HELIX - Limited Edition BRIAN VOLLMER And HEAVY METAL LOVE Figurines Available Soon

Helix frontman, Brian Vollmer, has checked in with the following message:

"And how did you spend your Thanksgiving? Well, I spent mine painting little Brian Vollmer's and little Heavy Metal Loves. Since I advertised these things a couple of months ago I've been inundated with requests from fans to buy them. Unfortunately, I've been so busy; first with summer dates and then with "other things" like a record deal I'm about to sign, and packing up to leave for Florida.

"Anyway, the figurines....

"It took almost two years and lots of research by Jay Panaseiko to get these to the point where I could sell them. My original idea was to have a bobble head that sang 'Rock You'. When I couldn't find anything that did that at a decent price, I eventually gave up on the idea. That was, until Jay told me about a friend of his who did 3D printing.

"We opted for a figurine verses a bobblehead, mounted on a stand with a recorder which played the beginning football cheer of 'Rock You' followed by me saying that "...I approve this message..."

"For over a year Jay researched where to cheaply buy the recording units. They had to have the ability to be recorded on, be a decent price, and be mounted on the stand. Jay Panaseiko eventually found what we were looking for in China. We bought 100 of them - 50 for the Brian Vollmer figurine, and 50 for the Heavy Metal Love figurine. The next thing was to decide on a price. What I decided upon was this:

$250 for a hand painted figurine by me with a personal message.

For that you also get:

A picture of me with the figurine.

A letter of authorization signed by me.

All figurines are numbered.

"Only 50 figurines of Brian Vollmer and 50 of Heavy Metal Love will be made. This adds to the value.

"If interested, send me your name and email address to: bvollm0656@rogers.com."