HELIX Vocalist BRIAN VOLLMER Gearing Up To Launch Bel Canto Teaching Patreon Page - "You Have To Be A Positive Thinker To Be A Good Singer"

"Hi Everyone.

I'm presently in the midst of setting up my Bel Canto Teaching site on Patreon. Let me explain: Patreon helps teachers like myself post videos and charge those people wanting to see my videos so much a month. As I was setting up my Patreon site, it asked to be linked to my Facebook site. I thought, 'Well, the more the merrier!' but I didn't have a page dedicated to just my vocal instruction, so here we are. My other pages are dedicated to my band Helix, which has been around for 48 years.

Over the past several years I've been formulating in my mind what the best way would be to expose the world to what I teach: Bel Canto as taught to me by Edward Johnson (pictured below), who lived in Fergus, Ontario, Canada. Ed Johnson was a very important figure in the lineage of Bel Canto teachers dating back to Leonardo Da Vinci himself. To understand why Ed is such an important figure in this regard, one has to first look at the history of Bel Canto.

Bel Canto was begun back in the 15th century by Leonardo Di Vinci. As everyone knows, Leonardo was one of the most forward thinking human beings ever to walk the face of the earth. Some have even opined that his great intelligence and craftsmanship was the result of being abducted by aliens...who knows? One thing for certain - Leonardo was one smart cookie.

Di Vinci was one of the few, if not the only person at that time in history, who understood how the breathing apparatus of the body operated. He passed along that information to the vocal instructors at the time. They, in turn, used that information to develop a singing technique based on science and knowledge of the human anatomy. This technique became known as 'Bel Canto' or 'beautiful voice.'

Luca Bonomi talks at Kennedy Center about Bel Canto:

Back in the 15th and 16th centuries most voice teachers taught choirs that either sang in the great cathedrals or for the monarchy. As such, the choir conductor usually was also the voice coach. As people in Europe started to become more transient and move around, it was the actual "art" of teaching the technique which started to suffer. It became unimportant if the singer had proper technique, as long as they could sing the part. Still, the best singers in the world continued to ferret out those who still taught it.

The technique continued to be passed down through the centuries by word of mouth. Very little was written down , especially about the "inhalation" stage of the technique, which in my opinion, sets Bel Canto apart from any singing technique I've come across in my 48 years in the music business. Not only that, but the old masters didn't tell the student WHY they were doing it, HOW to do it properly, and lastly HOW TO TEACH IT. Ed Johnson, my teacher, was the first person to put together a simple way to teach & learn the technique. He passed along that knowledge to me, largely due to the fact I would drive to his house nearly every week for years picking his brain about it. I was the only one of six people he even ALLOWED to be teachers that he gave his blessing to-just for that reason.

Now, a little bit about Ed Johnson, my voice voice coach, who passed away around 2007...

Ed Johnson knew from the age of five that he wanted to be an opera singer. There's a newspaper clipping I have from the Hamilton Spectator. He was only five years old and he had lost a local singing contest. In the paper his mother was quoted as saying, 'He cried as if his little heart would burst.' Here's where the story gets interesting.

While still in his teens, Ed set out on his own for New York City, not knowing a soul there. His goal was to join the New York Metropolitan Opera - and guess what? He became the youngest member, and a Canadian to boot! While in New York Ed also became the head wine taster & event coordinator for the famous 21 Club, and the tenor soloist for Norman Vincent Peale. Norman Vincent Peale wrote The Power Of Positive Thinking, which originally was called The Power of Faith. The publishers thought that name too religious sounding and that it would hurt sales, so they had Peale change the title. It was through listening to Peale's sermons every Sunday that Ed became a positive thinker and through Ed, I became one. One of the most frequent comments Ed made to his students was 'You have to be a positive thinker to be a good singer.' It's true.

Ed was aware of the Bel Canto technique before he left Canada for New York. As soon as he got to the big city he started to look for someone who taught it. He went through about 20 teachers with no luck. He told me that he would go and take a couple of lessons, usually staying on even after he realized they weren't what he was looking for as he didn't want to 'hurt their feelings.' He was almost about to give up when he ended up singing in an opera where the lead soprano had an amazing voice. When he was told she had been taught the Bel Canto technique by a vaudeville singer by the name of Guisseippe Guifrieda, he was quick to look him up.

As Ed would say, 'It was amazing that I had found anyone who still taught the technique anymore. If you closed your eyes and listened to him sing, you would swear it was the great Caruso.'

More tomorrow!"

