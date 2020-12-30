HELL'S BELLES - All-Female AC/DC Tribute Acts Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Year's Eve Special On AC/DC Beyond The Thunder

The AC/DC Beyond the Thunder podcast rings in the New Year with Hell’s Belles, the world-famous, all female AC/DC tribute band, for a special episode celebrating the ladies' 20th anniversary - a band that Angus Young himself has anointed as a favorite.

Longest-tenured members, Mandy Reed (a.k.a. Cliff Williams) and Adrian Connor (a.k.a. Angus Young) join the show to discuss their Seattle origins as one of the first tribute bands to emerge before the emulation rock scene exploded. Originally named Venus With Arms after a classic Bon Scott lyric, the creation of Hell’s Belles has since then taken these girls who’ve got rhythm from Jordan to Singapore, then Japan and all places in between.

The ladies have even met their heroes on a few occasions. “I’m never going to forget that night,” beams Reed, who introduced herself to Cliff Williams backstage by announcing, “Hi. I’m you!” Later, she received a surprise call from Brian Johnson himself to salute Mandy on the Fourth of July. Really.

And then there was the time Malcolm Young jaw-droppingly asked the girls to open for AC/DC after watching a VHS tape of Hell’s Belles perform.

“There was talk of playing a show with them in Europe,” remembers Reed after the band received an incredulous phone call from the AC/DC team. "It wasn’t going to work out because... there (were) two or three of us that didn’t have a passport and it would (have had) to happen within two weeks. So, we weren’t able to do it. According to hearsay, it was Malcolm’s idea.”

And although AC/DC’s songs are rife with testosterone fuelled sexual innuendos, they remain faithful to the original product and actively encourage lady fans to stand up and be counted as a part of the mission towards rock and roll inclusion.

“Getting to do this character has changed my whole life. I’ve had so much fun,” admits Connor, who wears a schoolgirl uniform which eventually comes (most of the way) off before the end of each set while hardly missing a note. “I also started acting, because I realized that I’m an actor with a guitar.”

“It’s magic. It’s something that I never would have experienced with my own original music,” Connor confesses, who’s Hell’s Belles release of AC/DC covers Volume II can be found online streaming services, along with other solo projects she’s written with the likes of Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s.

“The words are like bible verses to me," reflects the dreadlock sporting Conners. "If you catch me on the right day as I start talking about how good AC/DC is, I might start crying. It's really provided this platform to connect with people in a way that I’ve never would have had an opportunity to connect with before."

AC/DC Beyond the Thunder podcast features well known actors, authors, athletes, comedians, musicians, media hosts, and even members of the band, all paying homage to one of the greatest bands of all time, AC/DC. Guests have included Slash, Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Trevor Hoffman, SNL comedian Jim Breuer, US Military War Hero Mike Durant from the film Black Hawk Down, classically trained Croatian duo 2CELLOS, prodigal son Dweezil Zappa, Anthrax founder Scott Ian, and AC/DC drummer, Chris Slade.

AC/DC Beyond the Thunder was created by duo Gregg Ferguson & Kurt Squiers, who both quit their jobs and set out to capture a feature length documentary as the ultimate homage, but failed to secure the band’s approval. Ferguson and Squiers then decided to unearth these wonderful stories of well-known fans discussing their affinity for AC/DC and harness that energy into a podcast alongside sound engineer, Eric Kielb. From archival interviews to all new guest episodes, AC/DC Beyond the Thunder is now in its second season and can be heard on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any of your favorite podcast apps.

Fans of the podcast can visit BeyondtheThunder.com.