HELLBUTCHER Featuring Former NIFELHEIM Members Announce Debut Album; "The Sword Of Wrath" Music Video Posted

From the depths of the black metal underground, comes one of its most elite figures with a new band and an even more evil attitude. As frontman of legendary Swedish maniacs Nifelheim, Hellbutcher upheld the bad name of real black metal with an iron fist. Now, with this eponymous new band, the frenzied mission continues: nothing less than total metal mania will do.

Following the end of Nifelheim, who played their final show in late 2022, Hellbutcher himself wasted no time in forging forward. "I realized I needed to create my own band to uphold the true spirit of metal. I was incredibly inspired!" Teaming up with old compadres in evil, guitarists Necrophiliac (also of Mordant) and Iron Beast, bassist Eld, and drummer Devastator (ex-Nifelheim), Hellbutcher quickly set about bringing this vision to life.

In a short time, they had amassed enough material to record their raging, hellish, self-titled debut album. Recording in various locations around Sweden, such as Devastator's own Red And Black Hall Drum Studio and Iron Beast's Chrome Studios, and producing and mastering everything themselves - "No need for an outside producer since we knew exactly how our band should sound." - it is a record that stands proud and unambiguous as a work or pure, metallic mayhem.

From the album's opener and first single, the crazed "The Sword Of Wrath," Hellbutcher's intent is loud and clear: Channeling the spirit of Venom, Bathory, Iron Maiden, Exciter, Motörhead, Mercyful Fate, and the aggressive spirit of true heavy metal. It's an explosion of diabolic evil, performed mercilessly by true masters of the form. "It kicks off with an epic intro and then dives into a frenzy of thrashing guitars, followed by a powerful chorus and an obscure yet heavy middle section with shredding guitar solos - everything you'd want in a metal song, in my opinion," explains Hellbutcher. "The song's lyrics are somewhat metaphorical, inspired by my decision to continue the path I started decades ago with Nifelheim."

Watch Hellbutcher's "The Sword Of Wrath" video below.

With an enviable musical pedigree and a killer album to their name, Hellbutcher are certain to scorch a mark onto the black metal scene. The man himself believes this could be even more devastating than his previous output. "I believe this band has the potential to surpass Nifelheim; we've accomplished more in a year than I did in the last decade with Nifelheim," Hellbutcher states. "The key difference lies in the fact that this band shares a common goal. I am now filled with tremendous inspiration, and I plan to create new songs, records, and gigs at a completely different pace than before."

Insisting in so many words that posers should die, and promising that their live shows "will be a neck-breaking experience," the underground is about to be hit with an outbreak of evil unlike anything it has seen for a long time. Time to turn the cross upside down: Hellbutcher is here, and they mean evil business.

Hellbutcher will be released on May 31 digitally and in the following physical formats and special editions:

- Jewel Case (EU + US)

- "Metal" Vinyl (EU + US)

- Special Edition (EU - CD, DVD, Patch)

- Special Edition (EU - LP, DVD, Patch) Orange Yellow Marbled Vinyl

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Ash Grey Smoke Vinyl (EU - Ltd. 300, Sound Pollution excl.)

- Blood Stained Ice Splatter Vinyl (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Red "Black Dust" Vinyl (EU - Ltd. 200, Sweden Rock Mag excl.)

Tracklisting:

"The Sword Of Wrath"

"Perdition"

"Violent Destruction"

"Hordes Of The Horned God"

"Death's Rider"

"Possessed By The Devil's Flames"

"Satan's Power"

"Inferno's Rage"

"The Sword Of Wrath" video:

Hellbutcher lineup:

Hellbutcher - vocals

Necrophiliac - guitars

Devastator - drums

Eld - bass

Iron Beast - guitars

(Photo - Soile Siirtola)