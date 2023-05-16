HELLERUIN – Devils, Death, And Dark Arts Album Out In June; “The Flame Still Burns Within Me” Single Streaming

District 19 and Carchost have announced the second full-length Devils, Death And Dark Arts by the Dutch black metal force Helleruin

A release date is set for June 16, 2023 and comes in the following formats: CD / Digital / MC / LP. Lyric video and opening track “The Flame Still Burns Within Me” is streaming below.

With the successor of War Upon Man (2021), prime mover Carchost delved deeper into his soul and arsenal to bring forth six compositions that are his most dark, intricate and melodic creations to date. Devils, Death And Dark Arts is an advancement of all aspects forged in flames from atop a throne of madness.

Tracklisting:

“The Flame Still Burns Within Me”

“Devils, Death And Dark Arts”

“It Befalls The Night With Doom”

“All Shades Of Ferocity”

“Riddles In Devil’s Tongue”

“Hymn Of Life And Death”

“The Flame Still Burns Within Me” lyric video: