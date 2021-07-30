HELLOWEEN Debut "Mass Pollution" Lyric Video

July 30, 2021, 33 minutes ago

news heavy metal helloween

Helloween recently released their new self-titled album, Helloween, via Nuclear Blast. Today, the and launches a lyric video for the song "Mass Pollution", which can be found below.

Head here to order Helloween in your format of choice.

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"
"Fear Of The Fallen"
"Best Time"
"Mass Pollution"
"Angels"
"Rise Without Chains"
"Indestructible"
"Robot King"
"Cyanide"
"Down In The Dumps"
"Orbit"
"Skyfall"

Bonus tracks Mediabook & Vinyl:
"Golden Times"
"Save My Hide"

Bonus tracks Earbook:
"Golden Times"
"Save My Hide"
"Pumpkins United"

"Mass Pollution" lyric video:

   

"Best Time lyric video:

"Fear Of The Fallen" lyric video:

"Skyfall" video:

(Photo - Martin Häusler)




