HELLOWEEN - Previously Unreleased Pro-Shot Video Of Entire 1994 Show In Lichtenfels Surfaces On YouTube

The clip below is previously unreleased pro-shot video of Helloween performing in Lichtenfels, Germany on the Master Of The Rings tour on November 20th, 1994. The video is captured from the master VHS.

The setlist was as follows:

"Irritation"

"Sole Survivor"

"Ride the Sky"

"The Chance"

"Mankind"

"The Game Is On"

"Why?"

"Dr. Stein"

"Grapowski's Malmsuite 1001 (In D-Doll)"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Mr. Ego (Take Me Down)"

- drum solo -

"Where the Rain Grows"

"Perfect Gentleman"

"Future World"

"Where the Eagle Learns to Fly" (Pink Cream 69)

"How Many Tears"

This was Helloween's first tour with former Pink Cream 69 vocalist Andi Deris, who joined the band following the firing of singer Michael Kiske. Master Of The Rings, released in 1994, was Deris' first album as a member of Helloween.