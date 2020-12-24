HELLOWEEN's "Power" Gets Acoustic Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso, Thomas Zwijsen, has released the new video below, performing a classical acoustic fingerstyle solo guitar cover of Helloween's "Power".

A message states: "'Power' is the first single from the Time Of The Oath album released in 1996. It is the second album with Andi Deris on vocals to replace Michael Kiske (now both singers are in Helloween for the "Pumkins United" live shows and album). The music and lyrics are written by guitarist Michael Weikath."