HELLOWEEN To Release Live At Budokan In December; Official "Best Time" Live Video Streaming

Get ready to dive headfirst into the electrifying world of Helloween with their new live album Live At Budokan, a colossal release that immortalises their iconic performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan. Dropping on December 13, 2024 through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), this release will be available in a plethora of formats: 2CD-digipak, 3LP vinyl in trifold, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Each version is meticulously crafted to suit the metal community’s diverse tastes, ensuring every fan can relive the raw, unfiltered energy of Helloween. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

To tide fans over until Live At Budokan arrives, the band have launched the first single "Best Time (live)". This electrifying live version of the hit single and most streamed track (more than 11 million streams on Spotify) from Helloween's self-titled reunion album (2021) can be watched below. Listen here.

Guitarist Sascha Gerstner comments: "'Best Time' captures the energy and the moment when everything fits together perfectly and you leave everything negative behind. For me, this track is an anthem for all those nights when you're heading towards the future. That's why it conveys exactly this mood in concert as if you were living in a single great moment that lasts forever."

Lead vocalist Michael Kiske described the show as "surreal, with the electrifying fan energy creating a magical atmosphere." Bassist Markus Grosskopf spoke of the venue's profound personal and historical significance, expressing how humbling and inspiring it was to perform in a place that shaped their own musical journeys.

The live recording's technical brilliance is another highlight. With 29 cameras capturing every nuance, the production team ensured that each moment of the concert is preserved in stunning detail. This attention to detail means the Blu-ray and DVD versions offer an immersive viewing experience, making fans feel like they are right there in the front row.

Tracklist:

"Orbit

"Skyfall

"Eagle Fly Free

"Mass Polution

"Future World

"Power

"Save Us

"Kai's Medley" ("Walls Of Jericho / Metal Invaders / Victim Of Fate / Gorgar / Ride The Sky / Heavy Metal Is The Law")

"Forever And One (Neverland)

"Best Time

"Dr. Stein

"How Many Tears

"Perfect Gentleman

"Keeper Of The Seven Keys

"I Want Out"

"Best Time"

Helloween are:

Michael Kiske | vocals

Andi Deris | vocals

Kai Hansen | guitars, vocals

Michael Weikath | guitars

Sascha Gerstner | guitars

Markus Grosskopf | bass

Daniel Löble | drums



