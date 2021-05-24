HELLRYDER Feat. GRAVE DIGGER, ORDEN OGAN Members Share Trailer For Limited Edition Debut Album Formats

German heavy metal supergroup Hellryder have announced the release of their full-length album The Devil Is A Gambler, out on May 28, 2021 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Pre-order here.

Since 2017, Chris Boltendahl and Axel Ritt have been thinking about bringing a project to life which deals with the origin of metal. Usually extensively involved in their main band Grave Digger, unfortunately and due to the pandemic, 99% of all activities became canceled or postponed overnight. This unexpected time window of opportunities opened up and was finally used from Boltendahl and Ritt.

The first songs were recorded in September 2020 and Hellryder took shape; an idea led into a project and in November 2020 to a real band. With drummer Timmi Breideband (Gregorian, ex-Bonfire, ex-Freedom Call) and bass player Steven Wussow (Orden Ogan, ex-Domain, ex-Xandria), two absolute thoroughbred musicians could be won and complete the line-up into a real German metal supergroup. Hellryder stand for straightforward, metallically hard, diabolical and uncompromising traditional heavy metal.

They have released a teaser for the various formats of the physical release that are available. Check ot out below.

Formats:

-Digipak CD

-Limited digipak CD & T-Shirt Bundle

-Black Vinyl (LTD. 150) incl. signed A3 poster

-Transp. Yellow Vinyl (LTD. 150) incl. autograph card

-Orange/Red Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 200) incl. autograph card

-Digital streaming/download

Tracklisting:

“Hellryder”

“Sacrifice In Paradise”

“Night Rider”

“The Devil Is A Gambler”

“Jekyll & Hyde”

“Faceless Jesus”

“Chainsaw Lilly”

“I Die For You”

“Bad Attitude”

“Passion Maker”

“Harder Faster Louder”

“I Don’t Wanna Die” (Bonus Track)

"Hellryder" video: