HELLTRAIL Release "Constant Resistance" Music Video

German metal band, Helltrail, have released their new single, “Constant Resistance”. An official music video for the song can be seen below. The band's debut album, Off A Six Foot Town, was released at the end of 2019. Now they follow up with the new single, another heavy metal grenade.

Nowadays a song title like “Constant Restistance” can be misunderstood quite easily. Therefore, a video statement about Helltrail’s general songwriting and the meaning of the song in particular is available (see below).

Due to the pandemic, Helltrail also had to cancel all planned shows last year, but the quartet didn't spend their time sitting around. As singer/ guitarist Achim Lanzendorf, musical head of the band stated: "We’ve spent a lot of time, finishing every new song in detail. Beside this we build up a new team around the band, ranging from audio to public relations, to give the whole thing another push forward."

The style of the band still follows the traditions of Motörhead, Black Label Society and Psychopunch, furious guitar attacks like early Metallica and Megadeth, up to thrashy uptempo beats in the style of Testament. The already proven heavy grooves, catchy melodies and shout chorus parts of the last album will be completed in 2021 by a new and also more brute force sound.

The release of the 4-track EP Always Shoot Twice is announced for April 16. Three more songs will show the wide variety of the band’s musical spectrum. Additionally, fans can also look forward to another video.

Despite the recently extended lockdown, they are already busy negotiating new live shows in the background. After all, they want to perform their heavy grooves in front of an audience again soon. "We definitely don't create our music just for the studio, but first and foremost for the clubs and stages of this world!"

Lineup:

Achim Lanzendorf - Vocals, Guitars

Kalli Wilms - Bass, Vocals

Alex Leu - Guitars, Vocals

Guido Baumann - Drums