HELLWITCH To Launch US Tour With EXCITER, MIDNIGHT, WRAITH

Old school Florida-based death metal legends, Hellwitch, begin a US tour with Exciter, Midnight, and Wraith on July 18. Dates are listed below:

July

18 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

19 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

25 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

26 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

27 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

August

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

2 - Boston, MA - Middle East

3 - West Seneca, NY - Rockin Buffalo*

4 - York, PA - Skid Row Garage*

5 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Baltimore*

6 - Washington, DC - The Pie Shop*

17 - Atlanta, GA - TBA

* - Hellwitch Only

Hellwitch's latest album Annihilational Intercention, is available via Listenable Records. Get it here.

Hellwitch lineup:

Pat Ranieri: Guitars, Vocals

J.P. Brown: Guitars

Brian Wilson: Drums

(Photo - Roberto Badillo)