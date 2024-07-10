HELLWITCH To Launch US Tour With EXCITER, MIDNIGHT, WRAITH
July 10, 2024, an hour ago
Old school Florida-based death metal legends, Hellwitch, begin a US tour with Exciter, Midnight, and Wraith on July 18. Dates are listed below:
July
18 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
19 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa
20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
25 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
26 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
27 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
31 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
August
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows
2 - Boston, MA - Middle East
3 - West Seneca, NY - Rockin Buffalo*
4 - York, PA - Skid Row Garage*
5 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Baltimore*
6 - Washington, DC - The Pie Shop*
17 - Atlanta, GA - TBA
* - Hellwitch Only
Hellwitch's latest album Annihilational Intercention, is available via Listenable Records. Get it here.
Hellwitch lineup:
Pat Ranieri: Guitars, Vocals
J.P. Brown: Guitars
Brian Wilson: Drums
(Photo - Roberto Badillo)