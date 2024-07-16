HELMET Announce "Betty 30th Anniversary Tour" With One Off London Show This December

Seminal New York City rock band, Helmet, have announced a special one-off UK show at London’s Electric Ballroom on Tuesday, December 10, with the band performing their critically acclaimed 1994 album Betty in its entirety when they hit London this winter.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 3 PM, here.

Initially released 30 years ago, cult classic Betty has often been described as a musical masterpiece and spawned classics including "Biscuits For Smut", "Street Crab", "Milquetoast" and "Vaccination".

Formed in 1989 by Page Hamilton, Helmet have released nine critically acclaimed studio albums and two compilation albums including Stap It On (1990), Meantime (1992), Betty (1994) and Aftertaste (1997). Following a short break-up in 1998, the band reformed in 2004 to the delight of fans and have since released five more albums Size Matters (2004), Monochrome (2006), Seeing Eye Dog (2010), Dead To The World (2016) and Left (2023).

Commenting on the tour, Page Hamilton said: “I swore off anniversary tours after Meantime & Betty 20th celebrations, but we worked with our former label to re-release Betty in the US and decided to. We’re stoked to get back to Europe to perform the entire “Betty” album for the last time. It’s been 30 years since we released it; we just did a US limited edition version that includes songs that were not on the original release. See you soon!”