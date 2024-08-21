HELMET Cancels Fall 2024 US Tour Due To "A Mix Of Significant Financial Concerns And Lower Than Expected Ticket Sales"

Seminal New York City rock band, Helmet, who were scheduled to launch a US tour with Local H, have cancelled the trek.

The tour was set to kick off on September 19 at Wally's in Hampton Beach, NH. The venue shared the message below:

"Helmet regrets to announce we are having to cancel the upcoming US tour with Local H. The cancellation is caused by a mix of significant financial concerns and lower than expected ticket sales which is a common problem for many artists this year. We look forward to getting back out on the road in 2025. In the meantime, our European Tour this November goes ahead as planned."

Page Hamilton adds: "As much as we’d love to be getting back out on the road and playing, this one was not lining up well for us. We’re excited about our upcoming November/December European tour which is looking great and we will reconvene in 2025 for more US dates."

Helmet previously announced a special one-off UK show at London’s Electric Ballroom on Tuesday, December 10, with the band performing their critically acclaimed 1994 album Betty in its entirety. Tickets here.

Initially released 30 years ago, cult classic Betty has often been described as a musical masterpiece and spawned classics including "Biscuits For Smut", "Street Crab", "Milquetoast" and "Vaccination".

Formed in 1989 by Page Hamilton, Helmet have released nine critically acclaimed studio albums and two compilation albums including Stap It On (1990), Meantime (1992), Betty (1994) and Aftertaste (1997). Following a short break-up in 1998, the band reformed in 2004 to the delight of fans and have since released five more albums Size Matters (2004), Monochrome (2006), Seeing Eye Dog (2010), Dead To The World (2016) and Left (2023).