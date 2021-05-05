HELSTAR Schedules “First Post Pandemic” Show In Houston

Helstar has officially set its first post pandemic reopening show in support of Clad In Black for July 31, 2021 at Secret Group in Houston, Texas with special guests Night Cobra, Scrollkeeper and Shapeless Power.

Helstar released their new album, Clad In Black, on February 26 via Massacre Records. It is available as 2CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP in different colors, as well as in digital formats, and is available to order/stream here.

The CD Digipak version of Clad In Black includes 2 CDs: The first CD includes both songs from the already released 7" as well as two more new songs and additional killer cover versions to sink your teeth into. The second CD includes the band's previous studio album Vampiro in its entirety.

Vampiro is a concept album about Dracula and other bloodsucking creatures, and it's no surprise Helstar touched on the topic again - after the release of Nosferatu in 1989 - with James Rivera being fascinated by and interested in vampires ever since.

James comments: "Let's face it: The vampire world is bigger than it ever was! You can't go wrong when you choose to touch on the subject of the soulless beings with no reflection in the mirror. With the blueish skin, and no pulse with a thirst for nice warm blood who's only enemy is the cross, a wooden stake and the sun!"

"It's no wonder, Helstar used a reference from Bram Stoker's novel Dracula as the title of the new release to tie in the reissue of Vampiro with the extended version of the band's previously released 7" single "Black Wings Of Solitude". Clad In Black is a reference to Jonathan Harker talking about Dracula after meeting him for the first time, describing him as "(...) clad in black from head to foot, without a single speck of colour about him anywhere."

The new songs on the first CD and the connection to Vampiro is like peas and carrots: They are living proof the world of the undead is alive and well and will be for timeless centuries to come - and this is just the beginning.

"Black Wings Of Solitude":

Lineup:

James "Vampiro" Rivera - Vocals

Larry Barragan - Guitars

Andrew Atwood - Guitars

Garrick Smith - Bass

Michael Lewis - Drums

(Photo credit: Max Petac)