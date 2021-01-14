HELSTAR Stream New Single "Across The Raging Seas"

US-based heavy metal outfit, Helstar, will release their new album, Clad In Black, on February 26 via Massacre Records. It will be available as 2CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP in different colors, as well as in digital formats, and is available for pre-order/pre-save here.

Helstar already gave you a first glimpse at this new release with the "Black Wings Of Solitude" 7", which is available since October 2020 - but now it's time for the band to go for your throats.

Helstar's new single "Across The Raging Seas" is available for streaming on all digital platforms as well as via the following video:

The CD Digipak version of Clad In Black includes 2 CDs: The first CD includes both songs from the already released 7" as well as two more new songs and additional killer cover versions to sink your teeth into. The second CD includes the band's previous studio album Vampiro in its entirety.

Vampiro is a concept album about Dracula and other bloodsucking creatures, and it's no surprise Helstar touched on the topic again - after the release of Nosferatu in 1989 - with James Rivera being fascinated by and interested in vampires ever since.

James comments: "Let's face it: The vampire world is bigger than it ever was! You can't go wrong when you choose to touch on the subject of the soulless beings with no reflection in the mirror. With the blueish skin, and no pulse with a thirst for nice warm blood who's only enemy is the cross, a wooden stake and the sun!"

"It's no wonder, Helstar used a reference from Bram Stoker's novel Dracula as the title of the new release to tie in the reissue of Vampiro with the extended version of the band's previously released 7" single "Black Wings Of Solitude". Clad In Black is a reference to Jonathan Harker talking about Dracula after meeting him for the first time, describing him as "(...) clad in black from head to foot, without a single speck of colour about him anywhere."

The new songs on the first CD and the connection to Vampiro is like peas and carrots: They are living proof the world of the undead is alive and well and will be for timeless centuries to come - and this is just the beginning.

2CD Digipak / Digital tracklisting:

CD1 - Clad In Black

"Dark Incarnation (Mother Of The Night)"

"Black Wings Of Solitude"

"Across The Raging Seas"

"Restless And Wild" *

"After All (The Dead)" **

"Sinner" ***

CD2 - Vampiro

"Awaken Unto Darkness"

"Blood Lust"

"To Dust You Will Become"

"Off With His Head"

"From The Pulpit To The Pit"

"To Their Death Beds They Fell"

"Malediction"

"Repent In Fire"

"Abolish The Sun"

"Black Cathedral"

"Dreamless Sleep"

Limited Vinyl LP tracklisting:

Side A

"Dark Incarnation (Mother Of The Night)"

"Black Wings Of Solitude"

"Across The Raging Seas"

Side B

"Restless And Wild" *

"After All (The Dead)" **

"Sinner" ***

* Accept cover

** Black Sabbath Cover

*** Judas Priest cover

Lineup:

James "Vampiro" Rivera - Vocals

Larry Barragan - Guitars

Andrew Atwood - Guitars

Garrick Smith - Bass

Michael Lewis - Drums

(Photo credit: Max Petac)