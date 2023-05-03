HERC Release “Melian” Single Feat. SUBSIGNAL’s ARNO MENSES

Herc has announced the release of their new single, “Melian”, in collaboration with Arno Menses from Subsignal and former member of Sieges Even. The song is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

“Melian” presents us with a unique musical mix, with influences from the folk rock scene combined with symphonic metal. With its enchanting atmosphere, addictive melodic elements and excellent vocal performances by Herc and Arno Menses, this song is definitely suitable for fans of Blind Guardian, Nightwish and also Blackmore's Night.

Arno Menses, deified as one of the best singers in the progressive rock/metal scene, adds a special element to “Melian” with his unsurpassed vocals and emotional presence.

"Working with Arno on this song was one of the most enjoyable experiences I've ever had in my music career," says Iraklis. "His unique voice added colour and energy to the song."

Athena Koumandarou's harp melodies add a new, ethereal dimension to the song, as they blend harmoniously with the orchestrations and create a unique atmospheric effect. "I am proud of Athena's participation in Melian," says Iraklis. "Her talent and creativity are truly remarkable, adding to the song its unique, ethereal atmosphere."

Herc have been making their debut on the music scene since 2016. "I am extremely excited to release new material" declares Iraklis. "I am proud to say that Melian represents the perfect combination of my early sound and the evolution of my musical orientation and style. Working with Arno and Athena on this song took it to another level, and I couldn't be happier with the result."

“Melian” is just the first taste of what Herc has in store, as they have plenty more music to release and exciting plans for their future. Keep an ear out for more news and updates from Herc in the coming months.